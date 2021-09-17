My Employees Almost Brought Down My Business- Jalangó Backs Trending Video Claiming Kenyans Are Thieves

Radio host Jalangó seems to agree with a trending video doing rounds on social media that insinuates Kenyans are mostly unemployed because of their stealing habits.

Jalas confessed that he has had employees who would steal from him with little regard for his business. They didn’t care that if the business died the next day they’ll be unemployed.

According to the top entertainer, he had teamed up with Shaffie Weru and Big Ted to open the club in Nairobi which turned out very stressful.

“Shaffie Weru big Ted and I opened a club called ‘The vault’ on Baricho road. Ukiona kwa CCTV kuna a table with a bottle of black label and 13 people drinking.” Said Jalas.

READ ALSO: Karen Nyamu: I Can’t Sit Down And Pray For Samidoh Only Without Praying For His Wife And Kids

“Ukipiga hesabu they say they sold only two bottles. Kumbe these guys are running a ka small pub within your club. This guy anakuja kazi asubuhi kumbe he’s running receipts that he’ll dish later to customers. Anachoma mbuzi yake na makaa yako.”

Jalas went on to narrate how one rogue employee even went ahead and forged his signature on a cheque but lucky the bank notified him.

The video Jalas was reacting to has politician Councillor Njohi insisting that Kenyans are thieves, a reason why most can’t find jobs.

“Kenya kuna kazi, ile kitu haiko ni watu wa kufanya kazi…” he says in the video.

“Kenyans steal and steal from your business until it collapses. That’s why you find it’s easy to employ foreigners to operate your business than employing a Kenyan.”

Watch the video HERE