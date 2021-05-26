Nadia Mukami narrates how campus boyfriend helped market her music

Singer Nadia Mukami is certainly one of Kenya’s most talented artistes, today, thanks to her incredible vocals and hit-making prowess.

Her breakout song ‘Si rahisi’ released in 2019, is now merely another one of her hits as she has been on a steady climb up the musical ladder since then.



Things were not always sunny for the petite singer, who recently credited her campus boyfriend for being her support system back when she was just a girl with big dreams.

Nadia appeared in an interview on Youtube with Ala-C where she divulged on her campus days and how her then boyfriend used to push her music the best way he knew how.

As it turns out, she started performing as early as during her Maseno University days.”I was very stingy to the extent that I was very good with money. That’s when I started financial discipline. He would go hustle and sell the t-shirts and things that would help boost the arrangement of the events,” she said in the interview.

Her boyfriend at the time used to be her amateur ‘marketing manager’ as he would be tasked with selling tickets, which he seamlessly did.

“I would give him like 15 tickets and tell them to sell all of them and there was nothing for free, he also had to buy himself a ticket. Then I would go and perform,” Nadia added.

One of Nadia’s latest music videos involves her stepping out of her comfort zone as she featured an Indian man as her love interest in the song “Nipe Yote”.

