Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Nadia Mukami narrates how campus boyfriend helped market her music

By

Published

Nadia Mukami 1200x800 1
Nadia Mukami 1200x800 1

Singer Nadia Mukami is certainly one of Kenya’s most talented artistes, today, thanks to her incredible vocals and hit-making prowess.
Her breakout song ‘Si rahisi’ released in 2019, is now merely another one of her hits as she has been on a steady climb up the musical ladder since then.

Nadia Mukami 1200x800 1

Nadia Mukami 1200×800 1


Things were not always sunny for the petite singer, who recently credited her campus boyfriend for being her support system back when she was just a girl with big dreams.
Nadia appeared in an interview on Youtube with Ala-C where she divulged on her campus days and how her then boyfriend used to push her music the best way he knew how.
READ ALSO: Socialite Risper Faith Shares Surprising Amount She Paid To Get A Flat Stomach 

As it turns out, she started performing as early as during her Maseno University days.”I was very stingy to the extent that I was very good with money. That’s when I started financial discipline. He would go hustle and sell the t-shirts and things that would help boost the arrangement of the events,” she said in the interview.
Her boyfriend at the time used to be her amateur ‘marketing manager’ as he would be tasked with selling tickets, which he seamlessly did.
“I would give him like 15 tickets and tell them to sell all of them and there was nothing for free, he also had to buy himself a ticket. Then I would go and perform,” Nadia added.
One of Nadia’s latest music videos involves her stepping out of her comfort zone as she featured an Indian man as her love interest in the song “Nipe Yote”.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021