Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Nini Tena? Why Omosho Has Been Forced To Wait A Little Bit Longer Before Moving To New House

By

Published

omo
omo

Even though he has been officially handed the keys to his new house thanks to well-wishers, actor Omosh will still have to wait for at least a fortnight before moving in.

Sung Timber CEO Kathy Andrews, who is behind the house in Malaa, Kangundo Road, said the house still has a few fixes to be done and electricity to be installed before Omosh can move in.

“We are yet to fix some of the sinks and kitchen cabinets but that will be done by next week,” she said.

“We also had a small hitch in installing electricity due to the proximity of the house to the main road. We might have to go the solar way to avert this.”

The house was officially handed to the actor yesterday in a highly publicized event that saw comedian Jalang’o and other public figures attend.

READ ASLO: I’m Only Ksh 320 Million In Debt- Jimal Fires Back After Wife Exposed Him Of Living Flamboyant On Loans

Kenyans, however, wondered why Kathy was so much in hurry to see Omosh move in even though the house if yet to be fully completed.

“There was a company that also promised to furnish the house and that will happen in due course,” said Kathy.

omosh 3

Sung Timber CEO Kathy Andrews

“You understand that Omosh has kids and he needs to make arrangements around how they will be transferred to nearby schools. We also intend to plant some grass and flowers around the home and we are sure Omosh will love it.”

Kenyans also had another burning question for Kathy; Why doesn’t the house have a concrete fence?

“This is a gated community so we cannot erect a concrete fence,” she said.

“You should expect some adjustments here and there whenever you move into a new home.”

Even though a majority still believes Omosh might sell the house, the actor vehemently insisted that he has no such plans.

“I don’t know why a section of Kenyans never want to see progress. Why would I even think about selling the house?” he said.

“I personally don’t even know how much it cost to build it. All I’m looking forward to is my house and rebuilding my career.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019