Nini Tena? Why Omosho Has Been Forced To Wait A Little Bit Longer Before Moving To New House

Even though he has been officially handed the keys to his new house thanks to well-wishers, actor Omosh will still have to wait for at least a fortnight before moving in.

Sung Timber CEO Kathy Andrews, who is behind the house in Malaa, Kangundo Road, said the house still has a few fixes to be done and electricity to be installed before Omosh can move in.

“We are yet to fix some of the sinks and kitchen cabinets but that will be done by next week,” she said.

“We also had a small hitch in installing electricity due to the proximity of the house to the main road. We might have to go the solar way to avert this.”

The house was officially handed to the actor yesterday in a highly publicized event that saw comedian Jalang’o and other public figures attend.

Kenyans, however, wondered why Kathy was so much in hurry to see Omosh move in even though the house if yet to be fully completed.

“There was a company that also promised to furnish the house and that will happen in due course,” said Kathy.

“You understand that Omosh has kids and he needs to make arrangements around how they will be transferred to nearby schools. We also intend to plant some grass and flowers around the home and we are sure Omosh will love it.”

Kenyans also had another burning question for Kathy; Why doesn’t the house have a concrete fence?

“This is a gated community so we cannot erect a concrete fence,” she said.

“You should expect some adjustments here and there whenever you move into a new home.”

Even though a majority still believes Omosh might sell the house, the actor vehemently insisted that he has no such plans.

“I don’t know why a section of Kenyans never want to see progress. Why would I even think about selling the house?” he said.

“I personally don’t even know how much it cost to build it. All I’m looking forward to is my house and rebuilding my career.”