Outrage As Tahidi High Actor Asks Kenyans To Help Her Get A Job In The US 

The pandemic hit early last year and it seems entertainers in Kenya have been the worst hit.

Generally speaking, there have been at least two entertainers every month who have asked for financial assistance since then.

Tahidi High actors, led by Omosho, have been leading the pack as a majority of the cast have come out to confess they are broke and need help.

Former Tahidi High actress Mama Jimmy has also come out seeking help.

According to the actress who spoke with YouTuber Hiram Kamuhunjia, things have been tough on her since Covid-19 came. Unlike the others, she however said that she’s won’t beg money from Kenyans.

“Every Kenyan is a hustler, why should I take my problems and put them on you or any other person? Then every time I’m crying saying ‘woiye”? Time for pity and compassion is in the past and we can’t all fit at state house. All of us can never be politicians,” she said.

Mama Jimmy on the other hand had one request for Kenyans; help her get to the US where she’ll get a job.

She said she has been fighting to get a Visa and it hasn’t been easy.

She requested anyone that would offer help in getting the documents, which she would appreciate.

“I have been trying to get a Visa to go to America,” she said.

“I want to go to America for a short period and work there then I come back. Getting a visa has been a process. There’s no corruption there. I have some relatives and friends who will help me once I get there. I want to go there for greener pastures.”

Kenyans however, weren’t too happy with her request as some warned not to look so desperate while trying to get a visa.

Alice Wanja: Why do I feel like people are taking advantage of Kenyans generosity? Anyway such is life

Simbarashe Tanye-da: We as Kenyans really need to come through for her and financially facilitate for her VISA

