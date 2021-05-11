Papa Shirandula’s Njoro Proud After Daughter’s Good KCSE Performance

Actor Ken Gichioyo alias Njoro was recently on social media to share his wins following her daughter’s performance in the KCSE exams.
The Papa Shirandula actor was a proud dad after her second-born daughter, Natalie Waithera, scored a B- in the 2020 KCSE exams.
On social media, Njoro celebrated her daughter saying:
“Thanks to God! Your prayers were not in vain! We have scored a strong B-. Congratulations my sweet daughter you have made me very proud.”
Natalie was among 741,161 candidates who sat for the exams in 2020. Of the 741, 161 candidates, 366,834 were females.
Njoro is married with three children. His firstborn is currently at MultiMedia University studying Mass Media.
