Kenya High School Top In KSCE 2020 Exams

Kenya High School has scooped the number one position nationally in the 2020 KCSE exams with a mean score of 10.46.

The academic giant also produced 7 out of the 15 top positions in the exam and with a total of 315 candidates, 76 managed to get As.

“I knew for sure that I would do well, just not this well,” said Esther Wachuchu who got an A plain of 87 points and was among the seven students from Kenya High in the top 15.

The second born in a family of five said she expects to pursue a career in biomedical engineering having scored As in all sciences.

“We told them the Covid-19 [pandemic] is not specific for them and that life would go back to normal. We also encouraged them to work hard,” said Wachuchu’s mother.

“She performed beyond our expectations, we are honoured as parents,” she added.

