Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya High School Top In KSCE 2020 Exams

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

kenya high

Kenya High School has scooped the number one position nationally in the 2020 KCSE exams with a mean score of 10.46.

The academic giant also produced 7 out of the 15 top positions in the exam and with a total of 315 candidates, 76 managed to get As.

READ ALSO: Robinson Simiyu Of Murang’a High School Top In KCSE 2020

“I knew for sure that I would do well, just not this well,” said Esther Wachuchu who got an A plain of 87 points and was among the seven students from Kenya High in the top 15.

The second born in a family of five said she expects to pursue a career in biomedical engineering having scored As in all sciences.

“We told them the Covid-19 [pandemic] is not specific for them and that life would go back to normal. We also encouraged them to work hard,” said Wachuchu’s mother.

“She performed beyond our expectations, we are honoured as parents,” she added.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021