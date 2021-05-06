Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sauti Sol Member Forced To Close His Popular Hotel Due To Pandemic

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

Chimano 470x264 1

Sauti Sol member Chimano has said the pandemic has forced him to shut down his restaurant Kez Kitchen.

Speaking on “Sol Family” the singer said that the business, which he started with Phidi Mwatibo in 2018, has been flourishing but since the pandemic, things went south forcing them to close.

READ ALSO: Why President Suluhu Chose To Visit Kenya For Her First State Meeting

“When covid hit, we had to close it. I can say I tried,” he said.

“I invested and I went all in. The dream is not dead. Once we get a proper footing, we will reopen.”

Narrating how he joined the hotel business, Chimano said that it all started out as a joke because they just wanted to start something to honor their friend’s mum.

“In 2018, a couple of friends and I decided we would build a restaurant or have a restaurant, “he said.

“It was for one of my friends, as a memory for her mom. If covid had not happened, it would have been a different story. It just started like a joke and then she said, “okay guys I found a space,” yaaah!”

He went on:

“Once the space was found, I was lucky I had some money that I could invest. Everything came together and became Kez’s Kitchen. A cute little spot that was on Arboretum drive.

“We were doing really well, we were shut down almost every weekend, the restaurant was closed for private functions like family and corporate events. It just became popular by word of mouth.  No one really went on social media screaming about it.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021