Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Singer Wahu Shows Of Her Baby Bump Hours After Announcing Her Pregnancy

By

Published

FB IMG 16559294962353773
Nameless and Wahu
Celebrity couple Wahu Kagwi and husband David ‘Nameless’ Mathenge had today announced that they are expecting their third child together.
In a video shown on their Instagram page, Mathenge’s family confirmed that they are expecting their third bundle of joy.

In previous interviews, many were asking about Wahu’s weight and they can now find answers to it. What had before refuted the claims that she was pregnant and said that she only added weight.

This evening , the two power couples posted a captivating picture of Wahu’s baby bump. In the picture, part of the caption read;

“…kumbe ni mimba Tu alikua anataka ndio aniconnect na watu wa blue tick…”

FB IMG 16559301411035408

Nameless and Wahu

This comes a day after the celebrity couples released their latest song Deeper. 

Wahu and Nameless have been together for more than 23 years. Nameless met Wahu in 1997, befriended her and began a love journey that has stood the test of time. For the 23 years together, they have spent 16 years as married couple.

The two met at a function where Nameless was performing.

Also read Karen Nyamu Shares Her Pregnancy Hurdle

“We met at a function — my first performance, actually. I wasn’t Nameless then, but a young budding musician. Wahu was there as a back-up artiste for another performer. We started talking, she told me how dope my show was, and the rest is history.” Said Nameless in an interview.

Nameless is now 45 and Wahu 42.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020