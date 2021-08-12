The Expensive Gift Samidoh Has Bought Karen Nyamu After Allegedly Beating Her For Cheating

Kikuyu singer Samidoh has surprised Karen Nyamu with a new phone worth hundreds of thousands after being accused of beating her and breaking her phone on Tuesday.

On Instagram, Nyamu went live yesterday and said that the singer has gifted her an iPhone 12 worth approximately Ksh 175,000 after breaking her phone in their recent drama.

Nyamu, without mentioning names, said that Samidoh replaced the phone and sent a friend to gift her.

“Nilipata simu leo, iPhone 12, alitumana simu rafiki yenu. (I got a phone today, an iPhone 12. Your pal sent the phone.)”

Asked who the friend is she said, “Your friend sent the phone, just that.”

In her second video, Nyamu said she still plans to sue Samidoh for being violent. On Tuesday she first made the announcement saying he assaulted her despite the fact that she was three months pregnant with his baby.

“I have been beaten, my hair has been removed. And I am just three months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson. I Am shocked, my daughter has cried.” she said in the stream.

The mother of two went on to claim that Samidoh assaulted her because he was told she was in Mombasa with another man.

“It’s Samidoh, someone told him that I was seen in Mombasa with a man as if my colleagues are all females,” she said.

“We must make this a lesson for all men who think they can beat women and get away with it. This is unacceptable. We will deal with this legally.”

