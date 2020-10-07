The Lady That DJ Mo Is Allegedly Cheating On Size 8 With Makes This Announcement

(KDRTV) – The internet has been on fire following a shocking confession by a lady called Margaret that she has been in an alleged entanglement with Size 8’s husband DJ Mo.

The young lady lives in Bahrain but it is not clear what she does there for a living. When one looks keenly at her Instagram stories, she either works in a salon or sells hair products.

She sent Edgar Obare screenshots which contained damning evidence that she has been very intimate with the gospel deejay.

Initially, she appeared to be afraid of what the guy could do to her but she later changed her mind and allowed the controversial blogger to show her face to the general public.

Many saw that as a publicity stunt. Her Instagram account is private and people have to send her follow requests for her to approve. But she approves almost all of them anyway because the account has gained thousands of followers overnight.

The lady appears to be taking advantage of the instant fame to market things on her Instagram account.

She did a post advertising hair on her IG stories and urged her followers to make orders.

She has also made an announcement for those who want to travel abroad for jobs. She directed them to a link on her bio. The address of the link is br-maids.com. The website advertises cleaning jobs. In short, the jobs are mostly those of housemaids in the Middle Eastern country.

So for those asking why the woman decided to expose DJ Mo, it was to gain publicity that is now enabling her to advertise her hustles. Great move, isn’t it?

