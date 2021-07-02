Yet Another Celeb Runs To Ruto For Political Guidance After OG, Wants To Be MCA In 2022

DP William Ruto continues to lure more youth with his bottom-up economic transformation strategy.
Former Radio Host DNG has officially announced his political ambitions and has teamed up with Ruto’s UDA hoping that it will give him a chance to scoop the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, come 2022.
DNG, who has been campaigning for Kiambaa’s UDA candidate, said that he’s very optimistic he’ll win the seat.
“I will be vying for the MCA Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward…all my agenda that has to do with community development is about people and in terms of how best to empower, impact and change the lifestyle of the people of Woodley, and Kibra as a constituency it’s by being on the ground, dealing with the issues that they have been facing,” he said in an interview with Switch TV.
DNG further argued that his work will focus purely on empowering the people in Kibra.
“Kibra is the largest slum in Sub-Saharan Africa…for how long will Kibra remain the largest slum in Sub-Saharan Africa. You look at employment and poverty, it at an all-time high. A lot of people ate living in that area, how can we empower this people to improve their livelihoods, take their hustles to the next level…the system has been positioned in such a way that its suppressing the people who are trying to do their level best and come out off the ground and live a good life and the only way we are going to change that is by Legislation” said DNG.
He added that his goal is to get more young people into elective politics and in the end bring change to this nation.
“My goal is to get more young people to get into elective politics. My goal is to get more young people excited about voting and participating in civic and political processes. The reason is simple: The change we seek is not going to come across miraculously. We have to work for it. Change is brought about by people, not wishful thinking.
“What steering the #UnlockOurCountry Campaign has taught me is that change is possible, and change is within our grasp. We have to have the guts to step up and get this done! My journey has began. What about yours?” said DNG.
