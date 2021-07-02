Yet Another Celeb Runs To Ruto For Political Guidance After OG, Wants To Be MCA In 2022

DP William Ruto continues to lure more youth with his bottom-up economic transformation strategy.

Former Radio Host DNG has officially announced his political ambitions and has teamed up with Ruto’s UDA hoping that it will give him a chance to scoop the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, come 2022.

DNG, who has been campaigning for Kiambaa’s UDA candidate, said that he’s very optimistic he’ll win the seat.

“I will be vying for the MCA Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward…all my agenda that has to do with community development is about people and in terms of how best to empower, impact and change the lifestyle of the people of Woodley, and Kibra as a constituency it’s by being on the ground, dealing with the issues that they have been facing,” he said in an interview with Switch TV. DNG further argued that his work will focus purely on empowering the people in Kibra.