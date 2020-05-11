23 Kenyans Living In Diaspora Have Succumbed To COVID-19

KDRTV has established that at least 23 Kenyans living in the diaspora have succumbed to COVID-19 since the virus broke out in the Chinese Wahun City.

According to the Kenyan government through the Ministry of Health, so far, 191 Kenyans living in the diaspora have contracted coronavirus

Out of the 191 Kenyans who have tested positive for coronavirus, 77 have recovered from the disease while 23 have succumbed to the virus- Kenya`s Foreign Affairs Ministry reported

However, reports intimate that at least 86 Kenyans living in foreign countries are currently admitted to various hospitals for COVID-19 medication

KDRTV also sanctions that majority of deaths were reported in the US which had 10 deaths while the United Kingdom has 6, Italy 2, and Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, South Africa, and France has one death each

The Kenyan government had previously urged families who lost their kins abroad to bury or cremate them there however those who will wish to bring back home the bodies will do that at their own cost

“Families willing to bring home the bodies of their relatives will have to bear the costs or allow them to be cremated in a foreign land,” said Foreign Affairs PS Amb. Macharia Kamau.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Kenya yesterday rose 672 after 23 new cases were confirmed in various counties of Kenya.

Out of the 23 new patients, 22 were Kenyan nationals while one was a Burundian national

At the same time, the country reported good news as 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the virus

So far the total number of recoveries rose to 239 with Sunday, April 10, 2020, being the first day when Kenya registered the highest number of recoveries since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country