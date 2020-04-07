China Opens Wahun City Again After Lock-down, Businesses Normalize

KDRTV has established that a lock-down in Chinese Wahun city in Hubei province, where coronavirus originated has been lifted after the country reported no death Tuesday since 23 January.

Reports indicate that train, road, and rails have been re-established

Now, anyone with a “green” code on a vastly used smartphone health app is allowed to leave the city for the first time

Chinese authorities decided to restrict transport in Wahun city to halt the spread of the coronavirus

Again, many businesses were closed in the city which is home to 11 million people

KDRTV understands that last week when the country reported no new infection, shopping malls were re-opened

KDRTV has also received reports that people who are engaged in the making of medical supplies and other daily goods will be permitted to resume work.

Other industries that also critically contribute to the economy of the country will also be unrolled

Again, even with confined air services, 200 flights are schemed to leave Wahun city on Wednesday carrying out 10, 000 passengers

Reports from Chinese state media also reveal that nearly 100 high-speed trains are ready to leave and highway roadblocks have been done away with

However, some limits to transport will still remain as schools remain closed until further notice.