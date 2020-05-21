CORONAVIRUS: Latest Update From Kenya

(KDRTV)-Coronavirus tally stands at 1, 029 from 963, after Kenya’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that it confirmed 66 more cases of persons who contracted the novel virus

The reports released on Wednesday revealed the highest number of the positive cases of coronavirus since the first case was reported in the country.

Out of the new cases, the Ministry revealed that Mombasa county alone accounted for 30 cases.

“In the last 24 hours, 66 people have tested positive for COVID-19. These cases emanated from 2,621 samples. This now brings to 49,405 the total number of samples tested to date in Kenya,” said CS Kagwe.

Following the escalation in the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country, the government resolved to extend cessation of movement in both Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa, to June 6.

Read also: Breaking News: Man infected with Covid-19 sneaks to his village in Kisii County

“There shall be an extension of the cessation of movement in Eastleigh and Old Town until June 6, 2020. Eateries and hawking have been prohibited until the same date. This is a move to further curb the spread of the virus in these areas marked as hotspots,” said the CS.

Malls, eateries, restaurants to remain closed and hawking prohibited 🚫 until Saturday, the 6th June 2020.#KomeshaCorona update — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 20, 2020

Today we have the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, 66 cases, with Mombasa having the highest number at 30 . CS Mutahi.#KomeshaCorona update. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 20, 2020

During the presser, the Ministry of Health also revealed that testing of cross-border truck drivers has received a boost after Germany donated two mobile laboratories.

Read also: Hii ni Corona! Wetangula’s Brother Buried in a Bizarre Funeral (PHOTOS)

However, previous reports indicated that there were border conflict between Tanzania and Kenya.

So far the Nairobi and Dodoma has received to meet to furnish the border misunderstanding amid fears of coronavirus spread between the two countries