Kenya Coronvairus Cases Spreads In 19 Counties

KDRTV has established that the coronavirus cases in Kenya have risen to 216 after the country 8 new cases on Tuesday- Health Cheif Administrative (CAS) announced

Reports indicate that the new cases were confirmed after 694 specimens were tested in the last 24 hours

T.he Health Ministry has now confirmed that the coronavirus positive cases have now spread to 9 counties in Kenya with Nairobi county having the largest number of people who have contracted coronavirus

Reports also reveal that six of the new cases were drawn from the government quarantine units while two of the cases were picked by the government surveillance team

The 8 new cases of coronavirus were spread in three counties; Nairobi-6, Siaya, and Nakuru

Lately, the CAS also announced that one person has recovered from the virus bringing the number of the total recovered to 41

The total number of coronavirus death in Kenya is now 9 since the first case was reported

Shockingly, the CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi also noted that the dreadful virus has started spreading in several counties in Kenya

According to her, she said that the virus has settled in 9 counties of Kenya.

The following is a list of counties with the number of positive confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Nairobi-101, Kilifi-10, Mombasa-34, Nakuru-5, Mandera-6, Kiambu-7, Laikipia-2, Kisii- 1, Kitui- 2, Kajiado-2, Muranga-2, Homabay-1, Kakamega-2, Nyamira-1, Nyandarua-2, Nyeri-1, Uasin Gishu-2, Vihiga-1 and Kwale-1

The Health Ministry also urged Kenyans to engage each other despite the social distancing directive sating that this is the time Kenyans needed each other most

“Let’s keep engaging each other through the available platforms, lets counsel each other and be our brother’s keepers dear Kenyans, stand together with us, your families, partners and the community,” Dr. Mwangangi reiterated.

The Ministry of Health noted that aby Kenyan who will be found disregarding the imposed health guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted

The measures include social distancing, mask-wearing, washing hand and observing the dusk-to-dawn curfew to halt the spread of the dreadful coronavirus