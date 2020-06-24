COVID-19: Kenya Reports 254 News Cases, 41 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, reported 254 new positive cases of COVID-19 raising to national tally 5,206.

The new tally was reported after 4859 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as Nairobi reported high rate of new infections

Health Chief Administrative (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi during a press conference at Afya House said that 41 more patients recovered from the respiratory diseases and have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

As a result, the total number of recoveries in Kenya stands at 1,823

At the same time, the CAS revealed that two more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of fatalities to 130.

All the new COVID-19 patient are Kenyans with 186 being males and 68 females. The youngest patient was a 4-year-old child and the oldest being 92 years old

The new coronavirus cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-127 Mombasa-36 Migori-29 Kajiado-22 Busia-9 Uasin Gishu-5 Muranga`a-5 Machakos-2 Nakuru-1 Kakamega-1 Siaya-1 Garissa-1 Isiolo-1

During the presser, Dr. Mwangangi noted that the rate of infection was higher in Mombasa than in Nairobi

The CAS also outlined that patients who will qualify for home-based care must be confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of coronavirus

“Such patients should be free of any underlying conditions. Asymptomatic patients put on the home-based program will be discharged at least 14 days from the date of their first COVID-19 test, a period during which they should not have symptoms,” Mwangangi said.

Mwangangi also reiterated that the government is focusing on the home-based care to build more capacities for COVID-19 patients to be taken care of at home. This will reduce congestion at various health facilities