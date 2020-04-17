France Disputes America`s Allegations That Coronavirus Originated From Wahun Lab

(KDRTV)- France has revealed its uncertainty over the US allegations that the coronavirus could have originated from the Chinese Wahun Research Laboratory

The office of President Emmanuel Macron`s office said there it found no evidence so far that the virus originated from the Wahun p4 Virology Lab

“We would like to make it clear that there is to this day no factual evidence corroborating the information recently circulating in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of Covid19 and the work of the P4 laboratory of Wuhan, China.”

According to our previous reports, President Donald Trump said his government was trying to find out if the virus originated from the Chinese laboratory.

However, Chinese has refuted the claims saying they have no scientific root

The coronavirus is believed to have originated from seafood in Wahun city

According to an earlier statement of the president Macron, he had questioned how the Chinese were handling the virus saying that its approaches were ‘naive’

According to him, it was incorrect to say that Beijing had adequately dealt with the virus than Western democracies

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chinese Hubei province, the rift between China and the US has widened with each of the countries blaming each other for the virus