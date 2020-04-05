Kenya Confirms 16 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Now 138

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 16 new positive cases of coronavirus raising the number of individual patients of COVID-19 in the country to 138

However, the actual coronavirus numbers in Kenya stands at 142 after four patients died out of the disease

Read also: South Sudan Confirms First Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

During a presser on Sunday, the Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said that the 16 new cases include 15 Kenyans and one Nigerian national

“Out of this number, nine are from the quarantine facilities while seven are from contact tracing. The 16 people have already been moved into isolation in various health facilities and contact tracing is ongoing,” said the Health Ministry CAS.

The CAS further noted that out 16 new cases 12 had been confined in Nairobi, three in Mombasa and one in Kilifi

The new examples include nine males and seven females, and all are aged between 22 to 66 years

So far, the Health Ministry said on Sunday that 1833 contacts had been evaluated and that 1384 of them are being discharged

“Currently there are 449 contacts that we are actively tracing,” said Dr. Mwangangi. Read also: Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Praised As “Coronavirus Hero” By American Newspaper

The ministry further announced that any person who will die of coronavirus would be buried within 24 hours from the time of death and such burials will be limited to 15 family members