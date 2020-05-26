(KDRTV)-The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in Kenya has risen to 1, 348 after 62 more positive cases were announced on Tuesday

According to the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman, who was addressing the nation at the Afya House, the 62 new patients were confirmed after 2,293 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

The new COVID-19 patients include 59 Kenyans and 3 foreign nationals however, males were 45 while females were 17

All the new patients are aged between 6 and 64 years

Nairobi had the highest number of infections according to the new report, with 23 cases. Mombasa had 16, Kwale 8, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 6 while Kitui had 3 cases

In Nairobi, the positive cases of COVID-19 were distributed as follows; Umoja-6, Kibra-6, Eastleigh-3, Dagoretti North-2, Lang`ata-2, Westlands-2 while Starehe and Embakasi had one case each.

On the other had, in Mombasa, Changamwe had 9 cases, Jomvu 3 cases, Nyali 3, Msambweni 4, Lungalunga 4 and Kwale had one case

In Kiambu, Ruiru had one case while Lari had 5 cases.

Kajiado`s cases were from Kajiado central location while Kitui cases were all from Miambani.

Dr. Aman also congratulated forefront health-workers after 3 more patients were discharged from Hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 405

The CAS also warned that public against providing false information to health workers something he said has been rampant among the COVID-19 patients.

He said the behavior has made tracing of the contacts difficult as well as increasing the risk of coronavirus spread.