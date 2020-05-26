Sakaja Lands New Role in the Senate as 4 Ruto Allies are Axed

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has been appointed to the lucrative House Business Committee in the Senate, replacing his Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat.

Langat is just one of several Tanga Tanga Senators who have been ejected from several house committees in the changes announced on Tuesday by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

Langat, who was also the chairperson of the Education Committee, has been replaced by Alice Milgo.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, a vocal Ruto ally, was ejected as the Chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, who was one of the seven Senators who voted against the impeachment of Kindiki Kithure, has been stripped of his position as the Chair of the Devolution Committee.

BREAKING: Jubilee Party announces changes in Senate committees.#KTNNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/4f23vqRQNR — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) May 26, 2020

Another Ruto ally, Mithika Linturi (Meru), will no longer be a member of the powerful County Public Accounts Committee.

Linturi had colluded with other Ruto allies to vote for Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as the Chair of the Committee. On Tuesday, Ledama opted to surrender the position after holding talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

FOUR JUBILEE Senators removed from Senate committees including Cherargei, Kinyua, Langat, Linturi; Kindiki named member of Justice team. pic.twitter.com/l0ekqoz2QT — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) May 26, 2020

Kang’ata said the changes have been communicated to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and are to take place with immediate effect.

He said the purge will continue.