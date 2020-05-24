Panic In Kibra As Security Guard At Local Clinic Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Populace of Kibra, a slum in Nairobi city are now living in panic after a security guard at local health facility tested positive for COVID-19

The residents are compelling for fumigation and contact tracing at a health facility where a guard contracted the novel virus

KDRTV has received reports that the health unit that serves about 100 residents daily has remained quite as residents resolve to avoid it

This happened after a security guard in the facility was picked and tested positive for COVID-19

The security guard is now being treated in hospital and is feared to have contracted the deadly virus after coming into contact with many patients as he supervised the hand washing unit at the main gate

Reports indicate that at time the guard could hold children for mothers who were still washing their hands

However the panic grows day by days since after picking, isolating and enforcing the guard under treatment, the scheme of tracing the contacts remains unclear, and again the Health Ministry is yet to fumigate the facility

Data from from the health facility indicates that it has been serving hundreds of pre and ante-natal care seeker with at least 10 births per day

The slum has reported rising cases of coronavirus in the last 4 days while reports indicate the the populace are disrespecting the social distancing rule and are still gathering in social places

The estate also lacks clean water and have informal nature of slum something that could be be linked to rising numbers of infections