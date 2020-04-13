Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Have Risen To 208, 1-yeard-old Among New Patients

(KDRTV)-Kenya has recorded 11 new positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 208- Health Cabinet Secretary announced on Monday

Reports indicate that the new patients are and between 1 and 42 years old and were drawn from 674 samples tested in the last four hours; all the 11 new patients are Kenyans

KDRTV has also confirmed that four among the patient have a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates and have been in the mandatory quarantine units in Kenya

On the same, our sources indicate that seven of the patients had been picked by the Ministry of Health surveillance team and have since been moved into the designated government centers.

The eleven new cases are spread among five counties; Nairobi-2, Mandera-4, Mombasa-3, Nakuru-1, and Machakos-1

On the same note, CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 14 patients have been released from the hospital after recovering from the deadly coronavirus

Again, KDRTV understands that one of the cases also tested negative after two mandatory COVID-19 tests and was also discharged

Thus, 15 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kenya since in the last 24 hours

So far, the total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Kenya are 24

The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also confirmed that the death of another coronavirus patient in Nairobi

According to our previous reports, the burial of an alleged coronavirus victim in Siaya sparked public uproar with many blaming authorities for “inhumane” send-off