Rwandan Soldiers Accused Of Raping Women During Lockdown

(KDRTV)-Rwandan soldiers have been of raping women during the lockdown imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country – Rwandan army reported

KDRTV concedes that five Rwandan soldiers have been arrested after populace of a slum in the capital Kigali asserted that they raped women as they enforced a national lockdown to enhance the battle against coronavirus

One of the victims spoke to a BBC journalist and said that on March 26, an armed soldier forced his way into her home and beat her husband, when she tried to intervene she was raped.

The Rwandan government imposed a lockdown in the country to enhance the battle against coronavirus however the residents have complained about the brutality of the soldiers during the enforcement

On other reports, two me were last week shot dead after they were caught walking outside. The police, however, said that they tried to attack the officers

So far, Rwanda has 84 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus

As some in Africa have imposed total lockdown, many countries are also considering to replace a curfew with a total lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus