South Africa Records 1, 280 Cases of Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-South Africa government has confirmed 1, 280 positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday after the country registered 93 new cases

At the same time, the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also announced that the country has established the second death form the pandemic

“The 74 year old male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith. “He had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu like symptoms. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on the 27th March 2020,” he said in a statement.

According to the health minister, the coronavirus victim who died had underlying skin cancer condition and exhibited symptoms such as respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure as well as decreased saturation and his temperature were above 38 degrees

Reports also indicate that family members of the deceased and 14 health workers who came into contact with him are now in mandatory quarantine

Meanwhile, the South Africans have been seen in long queues at the supermarkets which create a picture of the battle on coronavirus in the country

However, KDRTV confirmed several incidences where the citizens defied the lockdown after a group of men drank openly in a street Alexandra near Johannesburg`s financial district

"How can you stay home without food? The reason we are here is because we are hungry. We are here to get groceries so we can be able to stay indoors, you can't stay indoors without food," Alexandra resident Linda Songelwa told Reuters.

The 21-day lockdown in the country obligates people to stay at their homes for most activities and only allowed to go out to buy food and health emergencies