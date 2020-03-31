Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Death – Health Ministry

(KDRTV)-Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on Tuesday confirmed that the country had reported the first coronavirus death

The deceased was a 49-year-old Tanzanian man who had been admitted to the Mloganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam

“Ninasikitika kutangaza kifo cha kwanza cha mgonjwa wa COVID-19 (ambukizo la virusi vya corona) hapa nchini kilichotokea alfajiri ya leo tarehe 31 Machi 2020 (It is with deep sorry that I announce the first death of COVID-19 patient in the country which took place today dawn March 31, 2020),” the statement from the Minister reads.

The Minister also disclosed that the deceased had an underlying health condition

KDRTV understands that Tanzania has confirmed 19 positive cases of coronavirus as of Monday with the Health Minister reporting that one person has recovered from coronavirus

According to our previous reports, the opposition in the country had criticized the government response to the virus after President Magufuli announced that he will not shut places of worship last week.

However, Tanzania just like other African countries have closed schools, imposed quarantine for foreign arrivals and banning public events

At a Sunday church service this week, the president said that coronavirus is ‘Satanic’ and cannot thrive in churches

Ibrahim Lumumba the chairman of the opposition Civic United Front party told VOA that the Tanzanian government should focus on preventions

He said the government was endangering many lives as people continue to gather

KDRTV also discovered that Abdul Nondo, youth representative for Alliance for Change and Transparency party said that President Magufuli`s statement goes against the World Health Organization guidance