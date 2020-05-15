Trump Promises That COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Ready In 2020

(KDRTV)-The US president Donald Trump has vowed that coronavirus vaccine will be delivered by end of 2020 while he was launching a White House vaccine initiative referred to as “Operation Warp Speed”

According to the president, the scheme will begin by experts studying 14 potential vaccine candidates for quickened research and approval

At the same time, President Donald Trump said that the US is prepared to reopen with vaccine or no vaccine

However, scientists and experts have doubted the timeline provided by the President for the launch of a vaccine

During the announcement of “Warp Speed” at the white house, Trump also announced Army general and a former health care executive to lead the operation which is a partnership between the government and private sector to quickly find and distribute coronavirus a vaccine

On the same note, Moncef Slaoui who was the previous head of the vaccines divisions at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline also expressed his confidence that the vaccine will be ready by 2020

But the president was very clear that the US must resume normal with or without a vaccine

“I don’t want people to think this is all dependent on a vaccine,” he said.

However, many experts insist that vaccine is the only thing that will give Americans hope to fully resume business without widespread testing

Trump also noted that Americans should prepare to reopen schools even before the vaccines are ready

“I think the schools should be back in the fall,” Mr Trump added.

So far, many experts in America still believe that it would take at least a year to develop effective vaccine for coronavirus.