Senator Moses Wetangula Mourns Brother

(KDRTV)-Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi are mourning the demise of their brother Tony Waswa Wetangula

Waswa died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on the morning of Friday, May 15.

Read also: Ruto Resurfaces on Social Media With Condolence Messages

Reports indicate that the deceased had been admitted at the hospital for quite some time.

The late served as aide to Wanyonyi who has been a member of National Assembly since 2013

“Our party leader’s brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula passed on last night at Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi. Tony was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi,” the source said.

A section of political leaders including the Orange Democratic Movement have condoled with the family.

“My condolences go out to Senator Wetangula and Tim Wanyonyi following the passing of their brother Tony Waswa. May the Lord grant their entire family comfort at this trying moment and may Tony rest in eternal peace,” mourned Raila.

My colleague Senator @Wetangulam and Westlands MP @HonTimWanyonyi; my thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time occasioned by the painful loss of your dear brother Tony Waswa. Accept my sincere condolences. — James Orengo (@orengo_james) May 15, 2020

Tony Waswa, my seconder when I presented my credentials to IEBC, was an all-around amazing human being. He went beyond the call of duty as his brother's aide. My sincere condolences to Sen. @WetangulaM and @HonTimWanyonyi. Rest in Peace, Tony. pic.twitter.com/UU73wtXiXn — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) May 15, 2020