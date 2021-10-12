Walking Millionaires! The Heft Amount Kenyans Nurses Will Pocket After Landing In UK End Of This Month

The first batch of Kenyan nurses set to join the UK healthcare system will leave at the end of October.

Kenya is expected to send at least 20,000 nurses to the UK in three years following an agreement signed between two countries after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the UK mid this year.

The labour ministry through the National Employment Authority has been tasked with recruiting qualified nurses for the jobs.

“The visit is also meant to explore ways of strengthening the health system back in the country to make Kenya have global standards in training and patient care in addition to addressing unemployment for our nurses,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The nurses are projected to earn about Sh450,000 a month and will get three-month free accommodation on arrival for the three-year contract.

The UK government will pay for air tickets, with each nurse receiving a further Sh750,000 relocation allowance.

The contract is renewable after three years.

The nurses will also be eligible to apply for citizenship after five years.

“Those willing to take permanent UK citizenship will also be eligible after working for five years,” Chelugui said.

The move has been applauded by different organisations since it will help create employment for qualified nurses struggling to get a job in the country.

“Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and growing stronger by the month. This new agreement on health workers allows us to share skills and expertise even further, and is a fantastic opportunity for Kenyans to work in the UK,” British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said during the signing.

According to The Kenya National Union of Nurses, the deal has created over 30,000 jobs in the country.