Ruto Should Not Speak Of Any Economic Model- Wanjigi

Billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has criticized Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model saying that he shouldn’t be given another chance to lead the country.

Wanjigi said that he still has the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) document between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto signed in their first term which shows how the two leaders operated.

He revealed that Deputy President has control of half of the government, as he witnessed the formation of the Uhuru-Ruto Jubilee government during the first term.

“I am the one in possession of the current government’s original MoU and the president has seen the document that divided the government into half, one half for Uhuru and the other for Ruto,” he stated.

“President Uhuru took the Security docket while his deputy took the Finance docket, for example the former Cabinet Secretary for Finance Rotich was appointed by the president but from his deputy recommendation.”

READ ALSO: Raila Promises Hustlers KSh 6,000 Monthly Support If They Elect Him

Wanjigi went on to reveal why Ruto shouldn’t give the country another economic plan.

“Ruto has no credibility to bring up other economic models as he already had the chance to do so as he was in charge of the finance docket as per the MoU,” Wanjigi highlighted.

“It is during the current government first term where we have seen the governments love for loan borrowing and as per the MoU Ruto was responsible for the country’s economy.”

The ODM party member further said that he has been keeping the MoU and can show Kenyans if allowed by the two.

“We had agreed that I should keep the original MoU document. If they allow me to show it to Kenyans, I shall put it out to the public,” Wanjigi said.