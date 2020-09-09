After Being Criticized Because Of Her Nails, This Is What Size 8 Has Done (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known as Size 8 is a Kenyan gospel songstress, songwriter and actress. She is famous for her song ‘Mateke’ which hit the airwaves when she switched from doing secular music to gospel. Her marriage to Samwel Muraya a.k.a DJ Mo is one that is ever scrutinized by the public eye because they are both in the limelight.

During their recent trip to the Coast of Kenya, DJ Mo had posted a photo of his wife in a beautiful bikini and she looked good but something was amiss. The 33-year-old mother of two had not paid much attention to her nails and they looked unkempt. That attracted the attention of Kenyans who zoomed the photo and reminded her to do something about the nails.

It looks like the good lady heard what her fans had to say and went for manicure. But there is only one problem. One of the fingers is unattended to while the rest look spick and span. Why she decided to ignore the finger is something that only she can answer. Check out the photo that she posted below;

Her fans were quick to note and here is what some of them had to say;

Selina Musisi asked, “Why won’t she take care of that one finger like she does the rest of the fingers?”

Catherine Ke remarked, “Size 8 does not seem to care about those nails.”

Carita Jaxmyn said, “Aki Kenyans are too keen. I cannot believe you all noted that.”

Do you think Size 8 is too busy with parenting her two children to remember less important things like taking care of her nails? What is your opinion? Feel free to leave a comment in the comment section below.

