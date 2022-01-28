Five Fuel Efficient Cars With Big Trunks

Connect with us

When getting a new car, there are a number of things to look at. Depending on your daily activity, use of the car and comfortability, one would get a car that best suits him or her.

images 9 3

image courtesy

Additionally, fuel efficiency, durability and space are some of the other factors to consider. Well, here are five cars with a big trunk. Having a big trunk makes you carry yout luggage without any worry of them getting spoilt.

Toyota Previa

Also known as Toyota Estima, you have probably seen this car on Kenyan roads. It is a Japanees car which was last manufacured in 2019. Nonetheless, it has a spacious car compared to other saloon cars. It is the second largest mini-van. However, it does not consume a lot of fuel.

Toyota ipsum

Ipsum is such a multipurpose vehicle.  It has a well built spacious trunk with a good shape. If you have a family and you often travel, well, ipsum should be one of the cars you need to think of.

images 8 2

image courtesy

Mazda Premacy

One of the best invention if Nissan is the nissam premacy. It is one of the most fuel friendly vehicle Nissan has ever had.

images 7 2

image courtesy Mazda premacy trunk

It has a good trunk that can be used to carry your belongings when travelling. It can be a good family car too.

Also read: Six Durable Cars Still On Kenyan Roads

Toyota Wish

This car is mostly seen on Kenyan roads. Apart from being easy to be maintained, wish is one of the best family car with a big trunk. Undoubtedly, it can carry upto six passengers comfortably.

images 6 2

image courtesy Toyota wish trunk

At the back, the seats can be folded and a good space can be created for luggages. It consumes very little fuel. For one litre, it can go up to 13 kilometres.

Nadia

Toyota nadia is another car with a good trunk. It is spacious and has two row seat.

images 5 2

image courtesy Toyota Nadia

Toyota Nadia is a five seater and is one of the best fuel efficient car.

 

