Kenyans Online Castigate Singer Vivian For Saying This About Azziad Nasenya

Azziad Nasenya rose to fame through the TikTok videos that she used to post on her Instagram pages. The “Utawezana” song by, Femi one and Mejja , became a real hit garnering millions of views courtesy of Nasenya. The 20-year-old Nasenya, is yet to go to college and she is now an online celebrity that every brand is looking for when it comes to advertisements and endorsement.

She is one of the biggest influencers currently in the country and even bagged herself a chance to play a role in Kenya’s most-watched drama series,” Selina”. Kenyans were surprised at how much she charges these days for her to put your stuff on her social media pages.

Azziad is no longer your ordinary girl that can be asked for favors for free, that is why singer Vivian was surprised when she wanted Azziad to promote her song with Stevo Simple boy on Tiktok but she demanded to be paid first. Vivian took issue with that kind of attitude given she entered the entertainment industry the other day and it is better to develop relationships with other artists because she may need any of them sometime in the future.

However, Kenyans did not like the way Vivian was lamenting about Azziad’s attitude and they told her off because she also has bills to pay and there is nothing for free in this world.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans on social media regarding Vivian and Nasenya beef;

Nairobi beauties

Respect people’s Hustle, she makes a living by posting people’s crap, Can you perform at her Birthday for Free? What makes you think she’ll post your thing for free ?? she might have come the other day as you put it, but she’s more famous than you Influencers Lives Matter

Evans Nyukuri

Vivian if someone asked u to perform for free just because “Ndio ume kuja saa hizi” or u have not been in the limelight would go on and do it for free?…. Azziad can’t do it for free and u will sell

Stephen Mwania

Nothing for free she needs to eat, pay rent, buy clothes xo don’t expect free things from her, it’s her time to shine u had yours

Lilian Wambua

We all came to Nairobi to hustle.. why want something done for you for free? Wacheni jokes nanii.

From the responses,it is clear that Kenyans were not happy with Vivian’s sentiments because Azziad is a hustler who is trying to make it in life and nobody should blame her for wanting to succeed.