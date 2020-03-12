DP Ruto Wasn`t Aware Of Uhuru`s Meeting With Rift Valley Governors- Stephen Sang

(KDRTV)-The Nandi Governor Stephen Sang` has warranted that the Deputy President William Ruto did not have the knowledge of the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta with a portion of the Rift Valley Governors

KDRTV received reports that 9 governors allied to the Deputy President William Ruto met with the president to deliberate on the Nakuru Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally set for Saturday, March 21

Read also: DP Ruto Supporters Teargassed By Anti-riot Police Over Illegal Demonstration

The pro-Ruto governors who met with the president include Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo).

Other governors included Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru).

The Deputy President was the local leader in the region who was missing and other local leaders had hinted he ought to be in the meeting since he was the political kingpin of the area

However, Sang who never attended the meeting opened the lid reiterating the act of the DP Ruto missing in the meeting should raise more questions than answers

He also said that the in many occasions the DP would have been around since the leaders from the State house were mostly form his backyard

“Over the years the DP has been attending meetings involving this region where he commands a huge following. I was expecting to see him in the Monday meet,” he said.

Sang who was speaking in a local radio show asserted that the meeting was done behind the back of the Deputy President

“The DP called me on Tuesday morning seeking to know what the governors meeting was about. I had not even seen the photos because I was in Tinderet area serving my electorates. He thought the meeting had taken place the same day because he had seen photos circulating but I informed him that it happened on Monday, a clear indication that he was not aware,” he said. He added: “My other concern is why is it that the photos had to be delayed for more than 24 hours before being released in social media. What was the agenda of hiding the photos of an event which took place? Typically, whenever there is a meeting at Statehouse, the photos are uploaded minutes later for the public to be informed of what took place. This one was peculiar,”

According to Sang, the governors had planned for a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues pertaining to the BBI and that the statehouse meeting was never the agenda

He further added that he missed the meeting after seeking permission to attend an important event in Nandi county that was taking place the same day

Read also: DP Ruto Supporters Teargassed By Anti-riot Police Over Illegal Demonstration

“The Statehouse meeting was not part of our Monday agenda, what I knew was the planned governors meeting which took place in Nairobi. I gave my apology because I was opening a maternity wing in Kabiyet area. I informed my colleagues to attend and later brief me on the resolutions. I never knew they would meet the president that evening,” he added.

The governor admitted that the political pressure between the DP and the State has piled pressure on those supporting Ruto`s 2022 political bid.