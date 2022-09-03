Connect with us

Meet Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr’s Little Known Wife [PHOTOS]

Mutula Kilonzo Jr Wife and Family

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr is one of the young politicians who have risen the political ladder to occupy top seats in the country. Mutula who previously served as the Makueni Senator was ranked among the best performing senators in Kenya.

Mutula Kilonzo is married to one Anita Mutula who came to the limelight during the campaigning period. Anita and Mutula Jr. have been married for more than 11 years.

She could accompany his husband as he toured Makueni County in search of votes. Anita wowed many Kenyans due to her support for Mutula Kilonzo Jr and ensuring he won the Makueni County top seat.

While Speaking during the swearing-in of Nutula Kilonzo as the 2nd Makueni Governor, Anita stated that as the new first lady of Makueni her top priorities will be early childhood development, maternal healthcare, environmental conservation, and juvenile rehabilitation among other things.

7f42d434f43a5944

Mutula Kilonzo Jr Wife

Anita is a renowned communications expert and the mother of two children. The University of Nairobi awarded her a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and tourism.

She is listed as the founder and managing director of Triple T Communications Ltd. on her Instagram and LinkedIn sites.

She also heads the Anita Mbinya Foundation, which has been crucial in assisting the country’s youth and other vulnerable citizens.

4d7af6f5c1f7983d

Mutula Kilonzo Jr and his Wife

Mutula Kilonzo Junior was elected governor of Makueni after receiving 214,088 votes on the ticket of the Wiper Democratic Movement. The former Makueni senator from Makueni Patrick Musimba (Independent), who received 63,252 votes, and David Masika of the ODM party, who received 8,374 votes. Emmanuel Mutisya (UDA) received 2,929 votes, while Anderson Kaloki (Independent) received 843 votes.

