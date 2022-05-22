Meet Ukur Yattani, The Man Handling Kenya’s Trillions

Ukur Yatani was born in 1967 in Forole, North Horr. He is arguably one of the most powerful cabinet secretaries in Kenya. Yatani is the former and the first Marsabit Governor from 2013-to 2017. Ukur replaced Henry Rotich in the finance docket after his scandal.

However, Yatani’s net worth is believed to be 295 million shillings. It is not known to many how he acquired all his wealth but he has engaged in transport and real estate businesses. He has also got his mass wealth from livestock.

Additionally, in 2002, Yattani became a District Officer for the Government of Kenya. His hard work made him rise through the ranks to Senior District Officer. Subsequently, he was promoted to District Commissioner in July 2002.

However, when he was district commissioner, he transformed state business, managed government resources, maintained law and order, directed disaster relief operations, and implemented long term strategic plans that expanded government services and the lives of citizens.

Ukur became member of parliament for North Hor in 2006-2007. Later in 2009, Ukur Yatani was named Ambassador of Kenya to Austria.

It was in 2013 when he became the first governor of Marsabit. In 2019, he became cabinet secretary for labour until 2020 when he replaced Henry Rotich. Uhuru named him the cabinet secretary for finance after Henry Rotich was sacked over corruption charges.

Later, the State House stated that the appointment of Ukur Yatani was to guarantee smooth undertakings and continuity at the finance docket in the country.