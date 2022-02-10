Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why CS’s Peter Munya, Mutahi Kagwe & Ukur Yatani Failed to Resign

By

Published

CS Ukur YataniThree high-ranking Cabinet Secretaries have decided to forego political ambitions in order to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta during his transition period.

The three include Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

Though the CS’s will not run for elected seats in the August 9 elections, government sources indicate they will continue to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja alliance, whose flagbearer, Raila Odinga, appears to be President Uhuru’s favored successor.

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya speaking to journalists on December 1

Other CS’s who have shelved their political ambitions to remain with Uhuru Kenyatta until his tenure include; Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Eugene Wamalwa (Defense), James Macharia (Transport), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Munya, Kagwe, and Yattani have been critical in helping the head of state execute his plans and are expected to push for Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession schemes.

“They are politicians and the fact that they have opted to remain tells you that the President trusts them a lot during the transition period,” former Cabinet Minister Franklin Bett told the Star.

According to political commentators, the three cabinet secretaries’ move underlines their key involvement in the President’s political pact with ODM leader Raila.

Munya’s refusal to resign demonstrates the significant role the former Meru governor will play in the President’s succession politics, both nationally and in the Mount Kenya area. The former Meru governor was expected to reclaim the seat that he lost to Kiraitu Murungi during the 2017 elections.

On the other hand, CS Ukur Yatani was generally expected to seek the Marsabit governorship, which he lost to Mohamed Ali in the 2017 elections.

He was supposedly charged with locking the entire region and pastoralist settlements for Raila due to his influential authority.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019