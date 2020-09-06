This Is The Dangerous Disorder That Almost Took Edgar Obare’s Life

(KDRTV)-Controversial blogger, Edgar Obare almost lost his life yesterday after he developed an anaphylactic reaction due to a severe allergic reaction to seafood.

The blogger had gone for lunch at Artcaffe restaurant with a friend. He ordered prawns tagliatelle which was very delicious but his troubles started after he had finished eating his sumptuous meal.

He started having an itchy throat, shortness of breath, and hives all over his neck. The blogger and his friend rushed to a nearby pharmacy store at Naivas where he was given antihistamine drugs and was advised to go to the hospital.

He went to Nairobi Hospital and he was given a Chlorpheniramine injection to reverse the allergic reaction. Doctors at Nairobi Hospital emergency department warned that he would have died were it not for his quick decision to seek for medical attention.

Here is what he posted on his Instagram page;

“So yesterday on my day off I was catching up and having lunch with an old friend at @artcaffekenya Capital Center, service was very slow there was like only one waiter servicing the upstairs tables.

I ordered the prawns tagliatelle. The food came and the first bite was quite delicious, so we are laughing and exchanging stories over the next hour.

I finish my meal and suddenly I feel like I have a scratchy throat, then I am tearing up. Now I am struggling to breathe as my nose is blocked and throat is closing up, I have hives all over my neck and it’s itchy.

I stand up to go downstairs to the counter to get some water, like I said service was horrible, no waiters insight. The bar guy asked if I am okay, I said NO and I asked for a bottle of water then went outside on the balcony for some fresh air for like 2 min.

It didn’t help, I go to the bathroom and see my face in the mirror is all swollen and my eyes are bloodshot red. I immediately knew I need a hospital, I call my friend we go to the counter and I ask for my bill and pay.

All this time the staff is just staring at me, we rush out the door trying to figure out the nearest hospital, we went to Aga khan at Capital Center and found it was already closed at 4 pm, why do hospitals honestly close.

It was 4.30 pm so we rushed into Naivas to a chemist. From our googling it seems I was having an extreme allergy reaction, they gave me two antihistamine tablets I put under my tongue and advised I should go to a hospital immediately.

They goggled for us and found Nairobi hospital was close by in the same mall actually and still open. I got injections of chlorpheniramine, hydrocortisone, and compared and spent the next two hours in a hospital bed.

The doctor said I was having an anaphylactic shock and I came very close. Thank you to that Naivas chemist and Nairobi Hospital for saving me.”

