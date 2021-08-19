Types Of Foods To Avoid After Getting Pregnant

One of the things women learn when they are pregnant is that they can’t just eat or drink anything handed to them.

When pregnant, whatever you eat is shared with your fetus. Therefore, some foods might not be harmful to you but might affect the baby.

Certain foods should only be consumed rarely, while others should be avoided completely.

Below is a list of foods that women should avoid while pregnant:

Meats

Cold cuts, deli meats, hot dogs, and other ready-to-eat meats. (You can safely eat these if they are heated to steaming and served hot.)

Pre-stuffed, fresh, turkey or chicken

Steak tartare or any raw meat

Rare cuts of meat and undercooked meats

Refrigerated pates or meat spreads. (Canned and shelf-safe meat spreads are OK.)

Fish

Locally caught bluefish, pike, salmon, striped bass, trout, and walleye

King mackerel, shark, swordfish, and tilefish, which have high levels of mercury

Smoked cod, smoked salmon or lox, smoked mackerel, smoked trout, smoked tuna, and smoked whitefish, or other smoked fish

Sushi or any raw fish or raw shellfish (oysters, clams, mussels)

Eggs

Raw eggs

Raw cookie dough. (It has raw eggs in it.)

Caesar salad dressing, bearnaise sauce, hollandaise sauce, mayonnaise, and any homemade dressings and sauces made with raw eggs

Mousse, meringue, tiramisu, and any homemade desserts made with raw eggs

Milk and Cheese

Unpasteurized milk

Any cheese made from unpasteurized milk. (Very few cheeses made from raw milk are sold in the U.S. But some are, so always check the labels. Soft cheeses such as brie, blue cheese, feta, panela, queso blanco, and queso fresco are more likely than hard cheeses to be made from raw milk.)

Fruits and Veggies

Store-bought fresh-squeezed or any unpasteurized juice

Unwashed fruits and vegetables

Raw sprouts

Unripe papaya

Alcohol

It’s advised to completely avoid drinking alcohol when pregnant, as it increases the risk of miscarriage and stillbirthTrusted Source. Even a small amount can negatively impact your baby’s brain developmentTrusted Source.

Caffeine

High Caffeine intake can be dangerous to the baby. Women are advised to reduce their daily cups of coffee, tea, soft drinks, or cocoa because caffeine intake during pregnancy has been shown to restrict fetal growth and increase the risk of low birth weight at delivery.

Junk food

Processed food lack nutrients and is high in sugars and calories therefore can be dangerous for the baby. Processed foods can also lead to excess weight gain which is dangerous for the mother and the baby.

