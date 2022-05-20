Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

12 People Confirmed Dead, Over 60 Houses Destroyed in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk

By

Published

IMG 20220520 170913 596
Destroyed house in Severodonetsk

The Ukraine and Russia war has been ongoing since February. Russians have been shelling villages in parts of Ukraine. However, the soldiers are doing their best to protect the people from the attacks. Nonetheless, the continuous shelling have made it impossible to count the number of damages caused.

IMG 20220520 170903 798

Destroyed house in Severodonetsk

According to the reports given to general staff of the armed forces, the Russians have attacked Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. The Russians have left more than 60 houses destroyed and killed 12 people.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Russians are conducting a operation in the regions of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

IMG 20220520 170901 207

Burnt house in Severodonetsk

The 12 that have been reported are from Severodonetsk, and the Mountain Community.

Governor Serhiy Haidai: 70,000 Residents of Luhansk Region have not Yet Left For Safe Cities

Currently, the houses are being destroyed and burned down. In some places, like in Nyrkovo, five houses were burnt in a row. In Zolotoye six houses were also burnt. Additionally, three were burnt in Vrubovka and thee in Rubizhne.

Also read Close to 50 Residents of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk Are Heading to Safe Regions

The hosttments made it impossible for damage to be counted in Toshkivka.

Nonetheless, the attack on Severodonetsk was unsuccessful – the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020