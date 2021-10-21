‘2022 Will Be A Race For Hustlers And Project Of The System’- Ruto Now Says Elections Have Been Framed

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the 2022 elections have been framed following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Referring to Raila as ‘project of the System’, the DP said that the 2022 election will be against him versus the hustlers.

Ruto, however, expressed confidence saying he will defeat him again like he did last elections while at Jubilee.

“It will pit the promoters of the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that seeks to create jobs and expand enterprises against the believers of the trickle-down plan of the handout mentality,” Ruto said.

“Kenyans will make a decision between the two; empowerment of the poor and power to a few individuals.”

The DP said that he was focused on changing Kenyan politics and leadership from that of hate, division and ethnicity to one that unites and transforms the country.

“That kind of programme is an insult to our country. Kenyans are creative and would like to be presented with opportunities to work and conduct business,” he said.

READ ALSO: Miguna Miguna’s Statement After Former Cj Mutunga Vowed To Bring Him Back To Kenya

He said the Hustler Nation will blend the now abandoned Big Four agenda and the ‘revolutionary’ Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan to change Kenya for a better.

Leaders present during the meeting included Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), George Kariuki (Ndia), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu), Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe).