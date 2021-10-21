Connect with us

Miguna Miguna’s Statement After Former Cj Mutunga Vowed To Bring Him Back To Kenya

Miguna 2

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has reacted to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s statement of bringing him back to the country almost four years after he was deported.

Taking to social media, Miguna said he has already packed his bag and ready for the journey.

“We need more patriots to accompany CJ Emeritus: My bag is already parked. Let freedom ring. Viva!” he said.

Miguna thanked the former CJ for travelling to Canada to personally help in his return.

He announced that he’ll travel to Toronto to accompany the firebrand lawyer and self-declared national resistance movement (NRM) next month.

“Thank you for the decision to travel to Canada and accompany me home on November 16,” he said.

“It’s 1,357 days (3 years, 8 months and 18 days) since I was forcefully exiled. We need genuine freedom. Let them remove the red alerts! I’m ready!”

Miguna has tried two times in vain to come back to the country following his deportation in 2018.

The lawyers, who also holds Canadian citizenship, was first deported in February 2018 after taking part in the swearing-in of Raila as the ‘People’s President’ at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.

Mutunga said that Miguna’s return was long overdue.

“Not only has the Government of Kenya and its senior officials defied Justice Mwita’s orders and refused to facilitate Mr Miguna’s return to Kenya, but when Mr Miguna attempted to return to his motherland on 6 January 2020 at his own expense, the Government of Kenya issued “red alerts” to all commercial airlines, effectively barring him from flying into Kenya,” he said.

In this article:
