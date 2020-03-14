Health
22 People Who Made Contact With Kenyan Coronavirus Victim Traced, Quarantined
The Kenyan Ministry of Health has said that it has managed to trace 22 people who were in contact with the first Kenyan coronavirus victim who is currently in solitude
The 22 are currently being observed at the Kenyatta National Hospital Isolation unit at the Mbagathi hospital
During a presser, the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna alongside Mercy Mwangangi the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry Of Health said that samples from the 22 had been taken for testing
Again, the government has also advised 23 other different nationals who shared the flight with patient to self-isolate for the next 14 days
During the presser, Oguna said that face mask is only needed by the patient and health workers
“Anybody who is not unwell does not require masks, the masks are only needed by those who are unwell, but the health workers need them,” He said.
The statement has just surfaced after Kenyan panic-bought masks, sanitizer and foodstuffs
According to our previous reports, Kenyans flocked stores on Friday to purchase sanitizers
the ministry of health has said that it will provide updates and has provided a toll number that Kenyans can use to get information on the deadly outbreak
The USSD code 719# provides information about coronavirus in both Swahili and English; what it is, how it is spread and how to stay safe
The number can also be dialed to get voice updates in Swahili and English
