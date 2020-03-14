Rwanda Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus, 24 Hours After Kenya

KDRTV can authoritatively report that Rwanda has recorded the first positive case of coronavirus barely 24 hours after Kenya and Ethiopia confirmed first cases in each country on Friday, March 13

In a statement on Saturday, seen by KDRTV, the country`s Ministry of Health said that the patient is an Indian citizen who arrived the country from Mumbai on March 8

It is reported that the patient had no symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival in the East African county but tested positive for the deadly virus on March 13 when he reported to the hospital

“He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts have been conducted for further management,” the ministry said.

African countries that have so far confirmed the case of coronavirus include Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Gabo, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia