26 People Feared Dead In Cuba After Gas Tanker Explored In Saratoga Hotel

Saratoga hotel before explosion

At least 26 people have been reported dead and more than 60 hospitalised after an enormous explosion explored near Saratoga Five star hotel.

However, it is speculated that the gas tanker which was parked outside the Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana ignited, causing an explosion. After explosion, several floors of the building were destroyed.

124627867 2022 05 06t171347z 1317889101 rc2s1u9pi7ee rtrmadp 3 cuba fire

Destroyed Saratoga hotel

The hotel has extensively been damaged. However, it was set to reopen in four days since pandemic.

Consequently, the rescue team were quick and they began searching and helping those people who were trapped under the debris.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. Sadly, among the dead was a pregnant woman and a kid.

Yazira de la Caridad, one of the witness who lives close to the hotel told CBS News she “thought [the explosion] was an earthquake”.

images 35

Cuban president visiting the hotel

More witnesses said they saw emblems of black smoke and clouds of dust billowing into the sky coming after the outbreak.
However, there was a school near by but was not affected. The pupils were quickly evacuated and no one got injured.

images 33

Saratoga hotel

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel later visited the site. He however affirmed the people that it was not any kind of an attack. He said “It was not a bomb or an attack, it’s an unfortunate accident.”

