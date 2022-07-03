6 People Confirmed Dead In Separate Accidents At Turbo

Six people have been confirmed dead in separate accidents along Webuye Eldoret highway. One of the accidents involved a trailer that fell on a fourteen-seater matatu. In another accident, a Nissan rammed into a lorry headed to Webuye. The lorry then pushed the matatu into a ditch and trapped all the passengers. However, those injured were rushed to the hospital.

Nonetheless, the reports were confirmed by the Uasin Gishu Police Boss, Ayub Gitonga.

Major traffic was witnessed along the highway.

Recently, the number of accident reports has risen. Most of them were caused by overspeeding and drunk driving. However, The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a report where a total of 1,968 fatalities had been recorded from January 2022 to June 2022- noting a 9.3 percent increase as opposed to the same period the previous year.

On the other hand, 622 pedestrians lost their lives, followed by 545 motorcyclists, 322 passengers, and 192 pillion passengers. Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso urged the people to adhere to traffic rules.

Also read Breaking News: 8 People Confirmed Dead, Several Injured In Nairobi-Narok Highway Accident

“The National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority have noted with concern an alarming increase in road traffic crashes incidences on our roads. The two agencies, viz NPS and NTSA further regret all the fatalities and injuries as a result of these unfortunate crashes,” he noted.