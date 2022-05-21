Breaking News: 8 People Confirmed Dead, Several Injured In Nairobi-Narok Highway Accident

Early this morning, a bus headed to Kissii collided with a lorry headed to Nairobi from Narok. 8 people were said to have died on the spot according to the Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru.

“We have lost eight people after the mini-bus driver veered off his lane and rammed into a lorry heading in the opposite direction,” the OCPD said.

Of the 8 people who succumbed to the injuries, there were four men and 4 women. The minibus had a head on collision with the truck.

However, several others sustained serious injuries and are currently in a comma.

On the other hand, there was no traffic jam as the police officers swiftly secured the place where the accident occurred.

The police moved the wreckage to a police station nearby.

Also read Nairobi County Minority Leader, Abdi Guyo Loses 4 Family Members in Accident

However, the number of road accident casualties across the country was 3,707 in 2020. The number had increased a year later to 4,347 by mid-December 2021. This has been the highest in the last five years, showing a 17.3 percent increase. Read more on how Kenyan Government Can Reduce Number Of Accidents On Kenyan Roads