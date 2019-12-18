6 Witnesses To Testify As Governor Sonko Returns To Dock

KDRTV has learnt that at least six witnesses have been lined up by the prosecution as the Governor of Nairobi Mike Mbuvi Sonko is expected at Magistrate Court in Voi to answer an assault count on a police officer

According to our previous reports, Sonko was expected to appear before the magistrate court in Voi on Wednesday, December 18.

The lined witnesses include Voi police station and chief Inspector Michael Murithi, Chief Inspector James Mwanzia, the county traffic boss, Kenya News Agency (KNA) revealed on Tuesday, December 17.

More witnesses include Corporals Stephen Mtawa, Fred Sambai and constable Ibrahim Ahmed

Sonko allegedly assaulted Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub by kicking him during his arrest on Friday, December 6, at Ikanga airstrip.

The police has also said that the Governor destroyed media equipment during the dramatic arrest

The county boss is also faced with another charged of resisting arrest which goes against the section 103 (c) of the National Police Service Act

“During the arrest, he became abusive, rude and violent in an attempt to resist and obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties. In the progress, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” read a statement issued by National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino on Saturday, December 7.

Press Statement on the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. pic.twitter.com/GuMzoGMK7L — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) December 7, 2019

Sonko was arrested and charged alongside other Nairobi county officials of misuse of offices, corruption among other counts

