Sonko Summoned In Voi Court For Assaulting Senior Police Officer

The embattled Governor of Nairobi County Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been summoned before a Voi Magistrate court on Wednesday. December 6.

Reports indicate that Sonko wi face charges of assaulting a senior police officer in a dramatic arrest in Voi.

According to KNT reports, the governor received a directive to be present in court following an order issued by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who received the files linking the governor to the Voi based cased.

The governor assertedly assaulted the Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub during his engagement with the police officers at the Ikanga airstrip.

“During the arrest, he became abusive, rude and violent in an attempt to resist and obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties. In the progress he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” read a statement issued by National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino on Saturday, December 7.

The governor`s arrest at Voi was a result of the ordered tendered by the DPP which exposed Sonko to corruption charges.

Sonko alongside other Nairobi county`s officials were linked to the loss of Kshs357 million