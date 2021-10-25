Connect with us

Africans In Diaspora: 80-year-old Asks Africans To Work Abroad Then Return Home When Old: You’ll Suffer Here

An African man currently living in London has urged fellow Africans to return back home when they get old and can’t work anymore abroad.

Mustapha Bushira, originally from Ghana, opened up about his life abroad where he has stayed for at least three decades saying it has been tough.

The 80-year-old man disclosed he had four children with different women while living at Osu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

In his interview with SVTV Africa, Bushira urged youths to come work abroad but ensure they return home where they’ll get a cozy life.

”I won’t advise them to come to stay here. Instead, they should come and work, then go back home because the weather alone might kill you,” he said.

The old man first traveled abroad as a dancer and managed to secure a job.

”I’m a dancer, and during our time, we traveled to different countries to perform. We came here to perform once and I didn’t go back. I got married and decided to stay. It’s been 30 years now,” he added.

He added that he had to quit dancing due to severe pain in his leg and the unfavorable weather.

Watch his interview below:

