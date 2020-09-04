After Moses Kuria, Duale Reveals How He Spent Millions To Treat COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Another Member of Parliament has come out to warn Kenyans that COVID-19 is real and that they should not treat it as a joke. This comes barely days after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria surprised citizens with the revelation that he has spent over 27 days at the Karen Hospital battling COVID-19. He then urged Kenyans to take the disease seriously because it is not easy to treat as some people think.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee yesterday, Dadaab Constituency Member of Parliament Mohamed Dahir Duale spilled the beans on how he tested positive in July and was admitted to one of the hospitals in Nairobi where he spent a good 42 days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ ALSO: Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

Of the 42 days that he spent in the hospital, he was put on a ventilator for 35 days after which things got bad and he had to be rushed to ICU where he spent a further 7 days. His bill was in excess of KES 4 million. The bill was taken care of by the health insurance scheme of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

As much as the positivity rate is slowly going down, Kenyans need to be careful because if one contracts the virus and they are not a Member of Parliament, raising the bill can be a tall order. The virus manifests differently in everyone’s body.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Different well-known personalities have been coming out to openly talk about their experiences with COVID-19 including Jeff Koinange, Margaret Wanjiru, and Robert Burale but some people have not been taking the threat that the virus poses to the human race seriously.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.